Missouri’s postgame comments about Georgia

Following top-ranked Georgia’s one-sided 43-6 win over Missouri this afternoon at Sanford Stadium, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and a couple of his players addressed the media. Here's a summary of what they had to say after their loss to the Bulldogs.

Drinkwitz was brief, and seemingly exasperated. Still, he was proud of his team, which entered as a 40.5-point underdog.

“I was proud of the way our team fought. They came out with the right energy and attitude,” Drinkwitz said. “We took a 3-0 lead. [Georgia] had a critical fourth down in the first quarter they were able to convert on. We had a fourth down in the second quarter we weren’t able to convert on—and that kind of flipped momentum. And a game like this, when you’re playing the No. 1 team in the country, you got to make those plays—and we didn’t make them today. But I was proud of our guys.”

With Missouri leading 3-0 late in the first quarter, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett connected with Arian Smith for a 35-yard touchdown on fourth and six. In the second quarter, Missouri faced fourth down in Georgia territory while trailing by only 13 points, but Tiger quarterback Tyler Macon was stopped a yard short of the first down.