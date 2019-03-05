It can sometimes be difficult to quantify exactly how gratifying certain victories can be.

However, Georgia’s E’Torrion Wilridge didn’t have that problem. Just three days removed from the Bulldogs’ big win Saturday at arch-rival Florida, the Bulldog senior had no trouble finding the proper words.

“It meant a lot. We’d come close, what, four games in a row? So, that was a relief to get that win against a good team like Florida. We played a lot of good teams in a row, so finally to get that win was really exciting,” Wilridge said. “With all the things we’ve gone through all season leading up to that. It was really a monkey off our back.”

No doubt.

Georgia hosts Missouri Wednesday night (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) in the team’s home finale after having dropped 13 straight SEC games before beating the Gators, 61-55.

“We’d been so close. To be able to pull it off in a very tough environment, against a very good team on the road, after so many tough games, was a huge thing,” head coach Tom Crean said. “There was a little bit of relief, but I think there was a lot more joy.”

Senior Derek Ogbeide didn’t disagree.

“That’s the kind of victory you hope to see eventually, after you go through so many trials and tribulations,” he said. “We had several recent opportunities, but this time we were ready. There were other variables and little things. But we controlled everything we could possibly control in those moments, and were able to get the victory.”

Crean said it was as close to a 40-minute game as his Bulldogs (11-18, 2-14) have played all year. Sophomore Nicolas Claxton led the way with a career-high 25 points, but he wasn’t the only reason Georgia was able to come away with the much-needed win.

“Certainly, there’s no perfect game. We had turnovers and things of that nature, but we responded, and we made some timely plays,” Crean said. “I thought our defense was good, our deflections were higher for us, and we moved the ball extremely well. We played through Nick a lot, moved around really well, and it was harder, because we had Ray (Rayshaun Hammonds) for a bit, and then we didn’t have him. So, we had to go through those adjustments.” The Bulldogs hope to make it two in a row against a Missouri team (13-15, 4-12) that’s coming off a 78-63 win against South Carolina.

Prior to the game, Georgia will honor its five seniors: Wilridge, Ogbeide, Turtle Jackson, Mike Edwards, and Christian Harrison. It's a group Crean said deserves a lot of credit dealing with what’s obviously been a season of a transition.

“They’ve handled it extremely well; they really have. There’s time for reflection down the road, not now. But when I think about the first meeting, I think about the Spring, getting to work with them . . . there’s a lot of those moments,” Crean said. “There’s the collective part of it. There’s the moments you have with each of those guys individually, where you watch them grow, you see their confidence grow, and those are the fun things. So I think they’ve done an excellent job. I think they’ve represented the program well, and put a lot into this.”

Ogbeide agreed, noting that the fact it’s been a rebuilding year hasn’t kept him or the other seniors from giving it everything they’ve had.

“It’s the kind of thing you really can’t focus on, because it will affect you in all kinds of ways,” Ogbeide said. “It’s one of those things you have to put to the side and focus on the important things, and that’s what you have going on.

It’s the essence of you being in this position and just doing what you have to do.”

NOTE: Crean didn’t sound very hopeful that sophomore forward Rayshaun Hammonds (foot) will be able to play against the Tigers. Hammonds had been day to day after injuring his foot back on Feb. 23 at Ole Miss. He was able to play for five minutes against the Gators, but was inadvertently stepped on and had to come out of the game. “I’d say not so good, but we’ll wait and see,” Crean said.

Preview Box