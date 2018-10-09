SEMINARY, Miss. — Since June 21, Nathan Pickering has been committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The star defensive lineman has visited Starkville too many times to count and he describes the feeling there "like home", but he is still going to visit other schools.

An official visit to Florida has already been scheduled. Other schools outside of Mississippi State that he plans to visit officially are Georgia and LSU with the fifth still to be determined.

Pickering breaks down his commitment to the in-state school, how they are recruiting him, why he is taking official visits, when he plans to sign his letter of intent and more in this interview.