Georgia second baseman Josh McAllister summed it up succinctly when asked to describe what it was like not having head coach Scott Stricklin in the dugout.

“It’s weird; just one word—weird,” McAllister said following Georgia’s game against Tennessee last Friday night.

It’s easy to understand why.

Tuesday afternoon’s game against visiting Kennesaw State will mark four straight games missed by the Bulldogs’ eight-year head coach after testing positive for Covid-19 late last week.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot after the games and before the games, just kind of setting the game plan together,” Bulldog assistant and interim head coach Scott Daeley said. “He’s involved as much as he’s able to be involved, but obviously he was missed in the dugout for sure.”

It’s unclear exactly when he may return.

Georgia travels to Texas A&M this weekend, but Stricklin will not accompany the team. It’s hoped he will be able to return next week.

“I don’t have official word, so I don’t want to say something out of turn,” Daeley said. “But going into him being out, we felt there was a possibility because he wasn’t feeling well late last week.”

Stricklin was symptomatic but did not test positive at first.

“He got a negative test, he got another negative test, so we were like maybe it’s just a bug or something. But for how he was feeling, we always knew it was as possibility, although we were still surprised when we got the news on Friday,” Daeley said. “I don’t think any of us were shocked because we knew how bad he was feeling.”

No other players are coaches tested positive.

“We went to lift post-practice (Thursday), we get back and all of a sudden you don’t have your head coach for opening night. It was just crazy to think about,” McAllister said. “After we run and Coach Stricklin gives his speech, that’s when we really focus and lock in. He’s such a presence in the dugout and I think he’s a great coach.”

Daeley hopes his boss returns sooner rather than later.

“His presence in the dugout is missed. I know it’s killing him not being in there. It’s hard to lose the figure of your program, to not be here for the weekend and not be here for a little while,” Stricklin said. “I know it’s harder on him than anybody else for sure.”