Miskdeen hired as hoops assistant

As expected, former Florida assistant Akeem Miskdeen is joining the Georgia basketball program under new head coach Mike White.

Miskdeen coached under White with the Gators this past season.

Also joining the Bulldog staff but not yet announced is former Florida assistant Erik Pastrana.

A Chicago native, Miskdeen’s coaching career also included stints Florida Atlantic, Kent State and Hampton. Miskdeen sports a combined 13 seasons of coaching experience, and he helped each of the aforementioned schools reach postseason competition. Miskdeen's teams have earned postseason bids in seven of 12 opportunities to do so, including six of the last eight campaigns. "Akeem demonstrates all of the values that you look for in someone you want to work with," White said in a statement. "He's a great human being, relentless worker, good coach and recruiter but most of all a tremendous mentor to young men."

Miskdeen said he’s ready to get to work.

"My family and I are extremely grateful and excited to join Coach White at the University of Georgia," Miskdeen said. "I'm looking forward to helping build something special that our student-athletes, student body, alums, fans and the Athens community will be proud of. Go Dawgs!"



As a player, Miskdeen spent two years at Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College from 2004-06 before transferring to Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. from 2006-08. Miskdeen served as team captain both years at Laramie, and he is the school’s all-time assists leader. At Queens, Miskdeen was a two-time Defensive MVP and led Queens to back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.