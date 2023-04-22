Connor Tate smiled that he’s not a believer in Deja vu. Perhaps, he should reconsider his thinking.

For the second straight week, Tate’s grand slam in the ninth tied the game, bringing up Parks Harber who homered off the batter’s eye one pitch later to give Georgia a dramatic 9-8 win Saturday over No. 5 Arkansas.

“I don’t know if I believe in that,” Tate said. “Well, maybe a little bit.”

Last Friday at Florida, Tate’s grand slam in the top of the ninth tied the game against the Gators 10-10, enabling the Bulldogs to ultimately win, 13-11.

Saturday’s slam was arguably more impressive. Considering the situation, it was certainly timelier as it allowed the Bulldogs (23-17, 7-11) to sweep the No. 5 Razorbacks (30-10, 11-7) for only the second sweep for the Bulldogs in the history of the series, with the only other coming in 2000. It was the first sweep against a Top 5 team since Georgia took three from Mississippi State in 1993.

With the Bulldog still buzzing after Tate tied the game, Harber stepped to the plate with just one thought on his mind against reliever Ben Bybee. Look fastball.

He got one and sent the ball flying high toward center field. Jace Bohrofen drifted back but could only drop his head after the ball bounced off the batter’s eye, sending the Bulldogs exploding out of the dugout to celebrate the Saturday miracle.

“I thought it was gone, but I never have a good enough feeling, so I was busting it around first base just trying to pick up the extra base,” Harber said. “But I don’t remember it. I blacked out. But that was just awesome for our team, just a huge momentum builder, and a great week of baseball. This is just a start.”