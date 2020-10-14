UGASports - Mims to UGA: Top 10 OL who've committed to Bulldogs

10. AJ Harmon

Overview: The second-best offensive guard in the 2008 recruiting class, Harmon committed to the Bulldogs over Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina and others about a month before National Signing Day. He transferred to Alabama State and then Cumberland University, went undrafted in 2014 and has since bounced around pro football. Farrell’s take: Harmon was a powerful offensive lineman who had once been committed to Clemson and flipped to UGA on national television at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He was an excellent run blocker but carried some bad weight at times and just never ended up panning out as expected. He had his chances, especially at tackle late in his career, but ended up leaving for smaller schools and disappeared. He showed flashes here and there.

*****

9. Micah Morris

Overview: Rated as the eighth-best offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 44 overall, Morris still has potential to move up in the rankings. The Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County standout committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina in early April. Farrell’s take: Morris is a big get in this class and he shouldn’t be overshadowed by Mims because he’s an elite talent in his own right. He doesn’t have the feet of Mims, but he’s physical and nasty and could play guard or tackle.

*****

8. Clay Webb

Overview: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia were the four frontrunners for Webb, but by decision day it came down to the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs and the SEC East power won out. Webb is one of only two five-star centers in Rivals history dating back to 2002, including Jeff Byers, who signed with USC in the Trojans' 2004 recruiting class. Farrell’s take: Webb puzzles me because I thought for sure he’d break through at this stage. He was the best natural center I’ve seen in all my years and had an amazing work ethic, but he continues to struggle to become a starter. Off-field issues and injuries have slowed him down, but he was amazing to watch in high school.

*****

7. John Theus

Overview: In the summer before his senior season, Theus committed to Georgia over Florida mainly but also Alabama, Texas, and Notre Dame. He did not expect to make his pledge during the Dawg Night weekend but was compelled when Tramel Terry and Derrick Henry planned to make their pledges, too. Henry ended up de-committing and playing for the Crimson Tide. Theus was a fifth-round pick in 2016, but has since retired from football. Farrell’s take: I was never really on board for the five-star ranking for Theus as he wasn’t elite at anything. I thought he was good-to-above-average in all aspects and a high four-star, but his athleticism never wowed. He got off to an amazing start at UGA as a freshman starter but never improved from that season and had a solid career but not that of a five-star.

*****

6. Cade Mays

Overview: Mays is from Knoxville and he was a longtime Tennessee pledge but he backed off that commitment shortly before former coach Butch Jones was fired. Mays picked Georgia during the Early Signing Period. Rated as the third-best offensive tackle in the 2018 class, Mays has since transferred to Tennessee and has been granted immediate eligibility. Farrell’s take: Just mean and nasty, that’s how you describe Mays, who was known for tossing kids around for fun in camp settings. I saw him more as a guard, but he’s proven he can play anywhere and got off to a good start at UGA before heading to the Vols, where he’s starting now.

*****

5. Isaiah Wilson

Overview: Wilson ended up signing with Georgia, but in a recent report the five-star offensive tackle said he had been committed to Alabama for a long time but de-committed because Nick Saban didn’t give him a hug upon announcing. Then he almost picked Michigan over the Bulldogs, but a late visit to Athens sold him. He was the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: Wilson was one of the largest linemen I’ve ever laid eyes on, and he has surprisingly quick feet for his size. The term Dancing Bear is perfect for Wilson, who just engulfed opponents at the high school level and lived up to his five-star grade.

*****

4. Tate Ratledge

Overview: Ratledge is originally from Tennessee and there was some pressure to commit to the Volunteers, but he picked Georgia over that program and many others, including Alabama, in May of his junior season. The only offensive tackle ranked higher than Ratledge in the 2020 class was Broderick Jones, who also picked UGA. Farrell’s take: Ratledge is a very technically sound tackle who combines athleticism and excellent feet with a great reset. He’s quick enough to handle speed rushers and strong enough to handle inside linemen, so he could make an impact anywhere for UGA down the road.

*****

3. Jamaree Salyer

Overview: There was significant drama surrounding Salyer’s final decision as the commitment date changed and he was unsure late in the process if he would sign during the early period. But after taking a visit to Georgia, he picked the Bulldogs over Clemson and in December of his senior year. Florida, Alabama, and Notre Dame were also involved. Farrell’s take: How did it take Salyer this long to become a starter? I have no idea, as he was one of the better pure guards I’ve seen in recent years. He’s playing tackle now and that’s no issue despite a lack of great length. He’s going to be an NFL starter for a long time.

*****

2. Broderick Jones

Overview: Rated fifth overall and as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2020 class, Jones had been committed to Georgia since April 2018, but decided to not sign with the Bulldogs in the Early Signing Period. Auburn was making a major push for Jones, who ended up sticking with his pledge to the Bulldogs. Farrell’s take: Jones slimmed down by the end of the process, which initially worried me, but after seeing how quick and athletic he was while keeping his power at Under Armour week I liked him even more than before. He’s going to be an elite left tackle soon.

*****

1. Amarius Mims