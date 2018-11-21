CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Darnell Wright Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The majority of the 2019 recruiting class will end its recruitments during the December signing period, sending in their completed National Letters of Intent. Most of the major prospects in the Mid-Atlantic have already issued verbal commitments but there are some that have yet to make their pledge. Here are five to track as we close in on the early signing period. Players are listed in order of ranking. TOP UNDECIDED PLAYERS: Midwest | Southeast | Florida

Contenders: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia Breakdown: Wright's recruitment has largely been on hold during the season but his top two contenders remain Tennessee and Alabama. In fact, Wright was supposed to make the trip to Knoxville for the Missouri game but that never materialized. There is a slight possibility he makes it to Alabama this weekend for the Iron Bowl but the only visit everybody is sure will happen is Georgia. Wright is planning on making the trip to Athens in December, most likely on the 14th but possibly the 7th. Giving any team the edge right now is impossible but in the past it had been Alabama's message that resonated with Wright. He doesn't appear to want to sign in December so we still have a couple months left in Wright's recruitment.

Contenders: Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State Breakdown: The list of schools Crouch has visited this season is long but the two biggest markers in his recruitment over the last month have been his official visits to Michigan and Clemson. The Wolverines hosted Crouch for their game against Penn State and blew the doors off Crouch and his family. They really enjoyed everything they saw, heard, and how comfortable everybody made them feel. There were very specific things Crouch was hoping to see and hear when he made his trip to Clemson this past weekend and the Tigers seem to have passed every test. There will undoubtedly be plenty of back and forth between now and when Crouch makes his final decision. At least for now, Clemson seems to be in the best position. Crouch, an early graduate, will sign during the Early Signing Period but will not announce his decision until the All-American Bowl in January. MORE CROUCH: Ranking the contenders | Take Two - Is Crouch a Clemson lock? | Crouch tells Rivals latest in his recruitment

Contenders: Penn State, Miami Breakdown: Isaac hasn't said or done much on the recruiting trail lately but that will change this weekend when he heads to Miami for an official visit. The Canes have a good connection with Isaac through fellow New York City native and Miami defensive line commit Jason Blissett. The two are good friends and Blissett has been telling Isaac all about Miami. Penn State is still the leader for Isaac's commitment but there is no telling if Isaac's recruitment will end during the Early Signing Period or a week or two prior. These two schools remain the most likely destinations for Isaac.

Contenders: North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan Breakdown: North Carolina and Tennessee were the last two teams to host Brown and there is a good chance he ends up at one of those two schools. Brown's brother, Dyami, plays for the Tar Heels and there are plenty of other connections. On the other hand, Brown has made a lot of connections at Tennessee as well and the track program is a major draw as well. Georgia was scheduled to host Brown for the Auburn game earlier this month but he didn't make the trip. He doesn't plan on signing until February so look for more visits to get scheduled in December and January.