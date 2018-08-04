First introduced to Georgia four years ago by then-defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, the “Star” position, or the Bulldogs’ term for a nickel defender, is arguably one of the defense’s most important positions, yet likely the most underrated. Playing the Star effectively means a defender must be flexible—physical enough to play the run, set the edge, and rush the passer, yet quick enough to cover pass routes.

"In this day and age in football, the offenses are so complicated and so diverse that you have to have different ways to defend them,” said Mel Tucker, who replaced Pruitt in 2016 when Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach. “We work to develop as many players at [Star] as we can. We want to have depth at the Star position, so we work defensive backs there. We also work linebackers at that position.”

In Tucker’s first season as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, graduate transfer Maurice Smith primarily manned the Star spot. A year ago entering fall camp, the recently departed Aaron Davis, and current roster players Tyrique McGhee, Deangelo Gibbs, and Jarvis Wilson were all taking reps at the position. However, during the 2017 season, although Davis mostly played the position, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter also saw time there.

“At the Star position, we have had linebackers there. Then, we've had more of a cover star,” Tucker said. “When it all shakes out, our job is to find out who are the best guys to put out there and then see what they can do.”

Interestingly, after Georgia entered last season repping players at Star considered defensive backs, the Bulldogs begin this fall camp exhibiting a mixture of both defensive backs and linebackers at the position.

During the spring, defensive backs who saw playing time at Star included McGhee, a junior, and sophomore William Poole. Still, coaches Smart and Tucker have expressed how it’s preferable for a bigger body to play the role. McGee is listed at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, has had trouble at times stopping the run, and is probably more adept to play cornerback. As far as Poole, he has been mentioned as maybe the top candidate for the vacant starting spot, yet his 6-foot-0, 190-pound frame is not ideal for the position, as well.

Linebackers who rotated at Star during the spring included sophomores Walter Grant and Jaden Hunter. For Grant, he appears to have such a promising future at outside linebacker, perhaps even starting at one of the outside spots this season, it could very well be a burden on the Bulldogs if he was slotted anywhere else. As for Hunter, he is extremely physical and can play well in space, but his coverage skills might be somewhat lacking for the position.

As it stands now, one of Georgia’s best options at Star is sophomore Deangelo Gibbs. A five-star recruit according to some recruiting services, Gibbs played sparingly last season before curiously not enrolling for spring classes because of a “medical issue,” keeping him out of spring practice. Still, enrolling for the summer, Gibbs has rejoined the team—and his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame, plus excellent coverage skills, make him a viable candidate to be the Bulldogs’ primary Star.

“He's playing in the middle spot, our Star spot—but he's also looking at safety,” Tucker said. “The expectation [for Gibbs] is to go out there and do what you're asked to do, give great effort, be coachable, and work to get better every day—but that's the expectation of all of our players."

As far as when Tucker can expect one of the aforementioned defenders—or perhaps even one not mentioned at all—to step up and primarily man Georgia’s Star position, apparently, according to the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, only time will tell.

“We have scrimmage one [of fall camp], and then we have scrimmage two,” Tucker said. “So, we can then make decisions on who we think can help us.”

NOTES

In speaking about other aspects of the defensive secondary, Tucker said Richard LeCounte spent much time in the offseason “studying.” The sophomore cornerback apparently is more disciplined than before, and “asks good questions.” … Attributes Tucker used to describe Notre Dame-transfer Jay Hayes included, but was not limited to: mature, high-character, high-motor, a leader, a team guy, and unselfish. On former Georgia safety Sean Jones, who was coached by Tucker while in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns: “I'm used to playing with big safeties. … That joker (Jones) was a nice-sized guy and he’d hit you.”