JEFFERSON – Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews has some advice that a person in any line of work would do well to follow.

His message: don’t allow discouragement to become a part of your life.

“I feel what’s driven me so far, honestly, is my will to keep going and to want to play. Sometimes, I might get a little discouraged,” Mews said while attending a sports card/memorabilia show in Jefferson. “But if you’re discouraged, the worse you’re going to make it for yourself. So, if you go out to practice discouraged, for example, you’re not going to perform the way you want to. I just try to have a good attitude, pray about it, and do the best that I can.”

That’s good advice from a player who’s dealt with his share.

During a recent interview on the Players’ Lounge podcast, Mews recently told former Bulldog quarterback Aaron Murray that his sophomore and junior seasons at Central Gwinnett High were limited to just five games, thanks to various injuries.

Mews has also had to battle the perception that a player who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds cannot find success playing wide receiver for a college football powerhouse like the Bulldogs.

Georgia certainly did not buy that notion, offering him a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on, an opportunity Mews has parlayed into a contributing role on the team.

Along with his duties as a key member of the Bulldog scout team, Mews played in three of Georgia’s 12 games last year, catching a pair of passes against Samford and Georgia Tech, along with a 21-yard punt return against the Yellow Jackets.

During G-Day, Mews showed he may be capable of much more, catching four passes for a game-high 91 yards. He also returned a kick 99 yards, although it was ultimately called back due to a penalty.

Although many were patting Mews on the back after the game, there was no self-adulation to be found during his sit-down Saturday with UGASports.

“I think everything just fell into place. It was just a game. I really wouldn’t say it was anything special on my part, just preparing in practice,” Mews said. “Everybody else has to execute, too. I can’t execute without the linemen executing, the quarterback executing, getting me the blocking. Even on returns, it's guys blocking for me being able to make those returns.”

Nevertheless, Mews’ performance impressed head coach Kirby Smart, who had this to say after G-Day.

“Mews does that every day. He’s a guy that last year kept getting really close to being able to play and help us. He was on the scout team, so I had seen him make plays on the scout team. We put him in a couple of plays as the returner. Very sure-handed, makes good decisions, you saw today he’s got some return ability,” Smart said. “He’s exciting, and you get what you get from Mews every day. The guy is a worker, and I thought he made some plays today with his feet and made some really tough catches.”

Although the extent of Mews’ role this fall remains to be seen, he’s excited the future has in store for the rest of the wide receiver room.

“We’re very explosive,” Mews said. “We’ve got some new guys, Dom (Dominick Lovett), RaRa (Thomas), and people that we already had that are really explosive. I feel we’re going to be really good.”

Lovett–who caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns last year for Missouri–can apparently be a special player. Mews said he knew that the first day Lovett arrived on campus.

“I was excited. Me and him play the same position; I’m excited. He’s a good player, I want to win; I’m stoked for him to be here,” Mews said. “He’s quick. He can get in and out of cuts. He’s a fast guy. He can do a lot after the catch. A lot of guys struggle with that in college, but our receivers and Dom, he can make plays after the catch.”

Smith’s presence is not the only reason Mews is excited about the season.

“I’m excited for this team because I feel we have a lot of leaders,” he said. “A lot of guys have been here for a while now, and as I’m becoming a veteran, I’m trying to take on a leadership role in the room.”