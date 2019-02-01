When you talk about Trezman Marshall, one description immediately comes to mind - athlete. Marshall proved he could indeed do it all as he played both offense and defense for Clinch County High School down in Homerville, Georgia. Middle linebacker, however, will be his position at UGA. Physical and a sure tackler, Marshall epitomizes what head coach Kirby Smart looks for at the position. The Bulldogs weren't the only ones. Marshall held offers from basically every big-time program in the South, including Tennessee, which tried to make a late push that ultimately failed.

What is Georgia getting in Marshall?

Marshall projects to be a solid contributor for the Bulldogs. How soon? We'll just have to wait and see. Ultimately, however, Marshall is going to fill an important gap for the Bulldogs. He possesses all the physical skills and intangibles required of a premiere inside linebacker. He's strong and strikes hard. Smart says he like "knockback" linebackers. He has one in Marshall. Marshall also shows excellent lateral movement. This is not surprising considering how Marshall was an accomplished tailback too. With a year under his belt, don't be surprised to see him explode into one of the better linebackers in the SEC. UGASports Jake Reuse on Marshall: "A versatile athlete who played both sides of the ball in high school, Marshall will focus his efforts on the defensive side of the ball upon arrival. Look for the nation's No. 193 overall player to work at inside linebacker under Glenn Schumann. His aggressive nature, willingness to strike, and speed that led him to playing running back in high school should provide for a natural fit in what the Bulldogs are looking for from the position."

What to expect

Building a strong corps of inside linebackers was one of the key chores for Georgia during the early signing period, and by adding Marshall, Nakobe Dean, and Rian Davis, it appears the Bulldogs accomplished their goal. Davis is still recovering from the ACL he tore in high school, but Dean and Marshall are both good to go. Watching the two youngsters compete for early playing time should be quite a show. Ultimately, this could be a potent combination at inside linebacker, though for now, both will have to compete against veterans Monty Rice , Tae Crowder, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker for immediate playing time.

Playing time prediction