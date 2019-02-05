When a school signs a player from the junior college ranks, typically he's expected to make a quick impact. That's certainly the case with defensive end Jermaine Johnson. The nation's No. 2 JUCO player, Johnson comes to Athens with a ton of ability, and is considered someone equally effective playing the run as rushing the passer. Johnson is fortunate that there's enough young talent at his position that he won't have to come in and set the tone. But Kirby Smart will also tell you one can never have enough options when it comes to disrupting the passer. See the Sugar Bowl for an example.

What is Georgia getting in Johnson?

Although there are some technical areas in his game that Johnson will need to improve, he brings an excellent level of athleticism that outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning will be able to put to quick use. At 6-foot-6, Johnson is listed at 240 pounds, but will probably be in the 250-range once spring practice begins. Georgia is also getting a player who loves to compete. Combining that with his natural physical ability, don't be surprised to see Johnson make a huge contribution in a relatively short amount of time. Trent Smallwood on Johnson: "When you look closely at the majority of the edge rushers going into college, you see gifted speed rushers who need to gain some muscle mass and physicality to play at the FBS level. I believe Johnson is SEC-ready as he arrives on campus. Johnson is just a rare talent with a combination of speed and strength."

What to expect

Based on his film, the Bulldogs are getting a defensive play-maker. In the video we've seen, Johnson not only shows excellent explosion, but his physical style allows him to force turnovers, along with affecting the opposing quarterback, which ultimately he's being brought in to do. It will be interesting to see exactly what position Dan Lanning inserts him into, but he's versatile enough to play pretty much wherever he is needed.

Playing time prediction