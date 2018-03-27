Mecole Hardman admits the first half of last season he was as frustrated as he’s ever been on the football field.

Between some untimely drops and trouble with routes, not a lot was going well for the sophomore wide receiver from Elbert County.

Then came Week 7 game against Missouri.

As Hardman put, something clicked

Although he caught just two passes, one went for a 59-yard touchdown to help spark Georgia’s 53-28 win, an effort that signed a strong finish for Hardman, who’ll enter this season as one of the Bulldogs’ prime offensive threats.

“Before that, man, I didn’t know what was going on,” Hardman said. “I was dropping things; I couldn’t get open, and I was like dang. But in that Missouri game, it just clicked and I had a good thing going for myself.”

There was more to come.

Hardman finished the year as Georgia’s third-leading receiver, with 25 catches for 418 yards and three scores.

“Going through a whole season at a spot you’re not comfortable with, that you’re getting comfortable with … you just get better at your position and get better as it goes,” Hardman said. “Right now, I feel pretty comfortable.”

Tight end Charlie Woerner agrees with that.

“You look at last spring compared to this one and what he did last season and Mecole has gotten a whole lot better,” Woerner said. “I think he’s going to be one of the stars in this league, he already is one. He’s just going to keep getting better.”

A year certainly can certainly make a difference.

Last spring, Hardman was learning to play wide receiver for the first time. A year later, the position feels more natural.

“I feel good. I feel like I'm in a good place,” he said. “I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be and being in a set position, you can put your mind on just receiving and doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Head coach Kirby Smart has noticed the change.

"Terry (Godwin) and Riley (Ridley) and Mecole clearly have a presence about them, a confidence about them,” Smart said. “They were able to make some plays last year.”

Their effort is apparently also rubbing off on their younger teammates.

“I thought the last 2-3 days, the thing that stuck out to me is that Jayson Stanley, Tyler Simmons, Ahkil Crumpton, (Michael) Chigbu have made some plays. Matt (Landers) is growing up. He’s trying to push through,” Smart said. “But I tell you, those guys — Kearis (Jackson), and JJ (Holloman) — they’re not sitting there just learning what to do anymore. They’re challenging the guys in front of them. The volume of reps all those ‘2’ receivers took last year is really paying off. Because our ‘2’ receivers are ahead of a lot of our ‘2’ DB group. That’s a bright spot that I feel like we’ve got a pretty good depth of receivers.”

The junior thinks so, too. Hardman attributes the position’s overall improvement to the fact everyone knows the system better than they did this time a season ago.

He's a perfect example.

“I had a pretty good grasp of the playbook last year, but this year, you just learn it over and over, and once you get it down, now you can start putting a little flavor to it, make it your own,” Hardman said. “In the playbook, you’ve got lines, and they tell your route. On the field, coming out you try to learn it like that but now that you know it, you can do different releases, not necessarily how it’s drawn up, so when you’re comfortable doing that, coaches will give you more leeway to do more things.”