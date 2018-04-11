There were several instances last fall when it appeared Mecole Hardman was on the verge of breaking one of his 23 punt returns for a score.

It never happened, and that’s one area the junior from Elberton is anxious to improve upon for the Bulldogs next fall.

“I was close, very close. You can go back and watch the film, it’s like, I’m one block away, or I miss one cut type of thing. It was very close,” Hardman said. “It was my first year of doing it and I’m seeing different things out there. But this year, I should take a couple back … hopefully.”

Despite no returns for scores, Hardman was actually quite adept returning punts for Georgia.

Hardman averaged 11.8 yards per return, ranking him first in the SEC and eighth nationally.

He joked that teammates like to give him a hard time for failing to find the end zone.

“My teammates get on to me a lot, especially when we’re watching old film. If I miss something or didn’t break a tackle … I hear it,” Hardman said. “But it’s all love and motivation because they know how hard that job is, and what it’s like back there catching that ball because anything can happen.

“I think they trust me back there and trust me to do my thing.”

J.R. Reed believes Hardman will make it happen with a touchdown come fall.

“He’s getting close,” Reed said. “I don’t know what to say about that because we’ve got a lot of guys out there blocking their tails off for this man. He’s got to put it together and score one. I believe he’s going to get one. He might get a couple. I just feel it.”

When he does score, look for some sort of celebration, subtle as it may be.

College rules prohibit players from celebrating touchdowns, and in Hardman’s case, he would risk the wrath of head coach Kirby Smart for drawing such an undisciplined penalty.

Still ...

“I got something (a scoring celebration). I had it in the National Championship Game, but I thought [the touchdown] was going to get called back because I saw the flag,” Hardman said, explaining why he nixed a prepared celebration following his 80-yard receiving touchdown against Alabama. “But the first time (in 2018), I got something in store.”