Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity was given a one-year contract extension during a vote Thursday by the executive board of the UGA Athletic Association.

Currently in his 10th year, McGarity has recently overseen considerable expansion of football facilities at Georgia, including the $30 million dollar William & Porter Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, the West Endzone Project at Sanford Stadium and the current Butts-Mehre expansion project.

His contract was set to expire at the end of the month.

The announcement was made during the annual spring meeting of the athletic board on Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic.

McGarity turns 66 in October.

