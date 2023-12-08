The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football’s most impactful community service leaders, to go along with his athletic and academics.

After winning the Wuerffel Trophy Friday night at the Home Depot College Awards Show, neither will his work off the field.

Ladd McConkey’s work as a receiver for Georgia will not soon be forgotten.

McConkey won the award over Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

McConkey, a native of Chatsworth, Ga., is Georgia’s fifth finalist since 2011: Nakobe Dean (2021), Chris Conley (2014), Aaron Murray (2012) and Drew Butler (2011).

A member of the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, McConkey volunteered with a myriad of different charities throughout his Bulldogs career.

He graduated with a 3.8 GPA in Finance in just three years at Georgia.

McConkey, a native of Chatsworth, is Georgia’s first winner of the award that originated in 2005. McConkey was the fifth finalist for the Bulldogs since 2011: Nakobe Dean (2021), Chris Conley (2014), Aaron Murray (2012) and Drew Butler (2011).

McConkey will be in New York City alongside Wuerffel this weekend as the Heisman Trophy Trust invites the Wuerffel Trophy winner to be recognized at all their festivities over the weekend.

A junior, McConkey is currently deciding whether or not to leave early for the NFL Draft.