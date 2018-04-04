This week marks the 82nd Masters… it is golf’s first major and one of the most spectacular sporting events around. It is power, it is grace, it is beauty and it is very, very difficult to win. Four former Bulldogs will try. So before you put on ESPN and CBS this week or listen to coverage on the radio, here is a deeper look at Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson as they take on a tradition unlike any other. Actually, before we look at the lucky four, let’s look back at the best ever finishes by a former Georgia Bulldog at the Masters…

Best Masters Finish by a Georgia Bulldog Year Finish Bubba Watson 2012 1st Bubba Watson 2014 1st Chip Beck 1993 2nd Tommy Tolles 1997 3rd Billy Kratzert 1978 5th Chip Beck 1989 T-8th Russell Henley 2017 T-11th Chip Beck 1987 T-12th Billy Kratzert 1985 T-14th Allen Miller 1975 T-15th

Now let’s look at the four who are part of the field, starting alphabetically with Brian Harman… The other Georgia lefty may be having his best season as a pro yet. He has played in 11 PGA Tour events this season and has made the cut ten times. He has seven top-10’s this season including a third place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Harman has shot under par in 27 of 38 rounds this season. His Official World Golf Ranking has improved to No. 23 and he has earned over two million dollars this season. This former Bulldog has two career PGA Tour wins and is looking for number three. He has only played this tournament once as a member of the PGA Tour and this is how he did…

Brian Harman - Career at the Masters Events Made Cut Best Finish Top 25's Money Earned 1 0 MC (2015) 0 ---

Russell Henley is next on the list. This former Bulldog has played ten PGA Tour events this season and has made the cut eight times. He has just one top ten, but that was last week in Houston when he finished tied for eighth. Henley does have four top 25s this season and has a currently ranked No. 53 on the OWGR. This Dawg has won three PGA Tour events and had the best finish of any Georgia player last season in Augusta. Here is career record at the Masters…

Russell Henley - Career at the Masters Events Made Cut Best Finish Top 25's Money Earned 4 3 T-11th (2017) 2 $409,000

The next former Georgia great is Kevin Kisner. Kisner has had his share of good and tough moments this season. He has played nine PGA Tour events this season, making the cut in six of them. His best finish wasin the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play where he was the runner-up to fellow Bulldog Bubba Watson. Kisner defeated greats like: Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and former Georgia Tech golfer Matt Kuchar on the way. He also finished tied for fourth at the RSM Classic last November. He is currently ranked No. 25 in the OWGR and has won over one and a half million dollars this season. Kisner has won twice in his PGA Tour career, but has been runner-up seven times so maybe he is due for another win. Here is how the former Georgia standout his fared at the Masters…

Kevin Kisner - Career at the Masters Events Made Cut Best Finish Top 25's Money Earned 2 2 T-37th (2016) 0 $90,950

Last of the four is the most successful former Bulldog in PGA Tour history and this season is no exception. Bubba Watson is one of 17 golfers in history to have won two Masters championships (2012 and 2014). Watson has also won twice this season: the Genesis Open in February and the aforementioned World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Player. In all, Watson has played in nine PGA Tour events this season and has made the cut in eight. His OWGR is now at 19 and he has already collected over three million dollars in earnings this season. The 11-time winner has never won three PGA Tour events in one season and winning his third Masters would be a perfect way to accomplish that feat. Here is how he has done in his Masters career…

Bubba Watson - Career at the Masters Events Made Cut Best Finish Top 25's Money Earned 9 8 Won (2012, 2014) 3 $3,320,080

Here are the tee times for all four of the four former Georgia standouts for Thursday’s first round…

First Round Tee Times Former Bulldog Playing With 9:25 am Brian Harman Harry Ellis and Mark O'Meara 11:04 am Bubba Watson Jason Day and Henrik Stenson 12:32 pm Russell Henley Larry Mize and Shubhankar Sharma 1:05 pm Kevin Kisner Thomas Pieters and Xander Schauffele