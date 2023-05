Georgia is racking up commitments after a big recruiting weekend and Marcus Harrison is the next player to jump aboard. The 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive lineman from Athol Springs (N.Y.) St. Francis and top ranked player in New York was also being pursued by Pittsburgh , Miami , and Michigan State .

"When I was there it was completely different than any other college that I have been to." Harrison said. "It was what I wanted. It was a college town, a winning program, and I felt like I can have a great relationship with any of the offensive linemen. They were me in my eyes and they said if wanna be around guys grinding and progressing this is the place and it felt like home."

Harrison is a huge offensive lineman and should right in with Georgia's offensive line room from a physical perspective. He has impressive movement skills for a player his size, which should translate quickly to the next level. Harrison is a devastating run blocker, driving defenders off the line of scrimmage with ease on film. He'll have a bit of a learning curve once he gets to college. The level of competition Harrison plays on a weekly basis is well-below what he'll face when he gets to the next level so he'll need to adjust and that could take some time.

Harrison is the second offensive lineman to join Georgia's 2024 recruiting class along with Malachi Toliver. If he signs with Georgia, Harrison will be just the fifth player from the Northeast to sign with the Dawgs since 2008 and the third offensive lineman (Xavier Truss and Isaiah Wilson are the other two).