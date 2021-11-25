What does one feed a high school senior who's 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds?

When it comes to Deone Walker, the answer is his favorite snack (Trolli gummy worms) along with omelets, French toast, and bacon. That's the menu presented to him during his official visit to Georgia last weekend.

Along with culinary delights, the Bulldogs served up plenty of love to the massive four-star defensive tackle from Detroit.