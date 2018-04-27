"It was kind of funny. He was excited, but with his mouth closed and he was just smiling. I almost laughed."

"It had to be silent when I told him," said Marshall. "It was so silent that coach Smart couldn't get excited about it. When I told him quietly, he got up, came over to me, shook my hand and kept patting me on the back without saying anything.

Just a few weeks ago, Trezman Marshall was in Athens (Ga.) taking in a Georgia scrimmage and before leaving, he spent time in Kirby Smart's office. That is when it happened. Marshall told Smart he was ready to be a Bulldog in a very quiet manner.

The Georgia coach Marshall is closest to is inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann. He was the only other person to know about Marshall's decision. The four-star out of Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County had fun with Schumann before breaking down and giving him the news.

"I told coach Smart that he could tell coach Schumann about my decision, but before he could, I was spending time in his office. Coach Schumann and I were just talking about he was wondering what he had to do to get me to commit.

"I was smiling and trying not to laugh when he was talking about that. He was talking about how he wanted me to play for him, what he had to do to make that happen and I finally just told him I just committed to coach Smart.

"I really think he knew that he had me, but we just smiled. I told him about wanting it to stay quiet, so we couldn't really celebrate too much. I just had to leave his office like it was a normal visit."

Coach Schumann is a big reason why Marshall is looking forward to being a Bulldog. Those two are very close.

"Me and coach Schumann talk a lot. We talk about non-football stuff and I love that. He has really gotten to know me and we are very close. We just have a great relationship."

A former star at Clinch County signed with Georgia in 2019, but things did not work out for Chauncey Manac between the hedges. He signed with Lafayette in February, but Marshall said Manac really put UGA on his radar.

"Chauncey got me hooked on Georgia when he was going there," said Marshall. "He told me when he was leaving Georgia not to let what happened to him define what I wanted to do. He loved Georgia and he really got me feeling it at first too.

"Since I started visiting Georgia with him, I have fell in love and just started feeling at home when there. I know the coaches well, I know a lot of players and I have real friendships with guys that are on the team now.

"I feel good when I am at Georgia."

Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Tennessee are the schools Georgia beat out for Marshall's commitment. He is still planning to take his five official visits, but his mind is made up.

"Oh yeah, I am with Georgia. I will take visits, but I will be at every home game at Georgia this season and I will be enrolling at Georgia in January.

"The Georgia coaches are cool. They are OK with me taking visits. They tell me that this is my life and that I should live it how I want to. They want me to enjoy recruiting, so I will, but I am committed to Georgia."