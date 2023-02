Since Chidera Uzo-Diribe arrived in Athens as the outside linebacker coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, there has been a clear pattern of prospects targeted for the outside linebacker group. Athletes with tremendous height and long arms to maximize leverage are priorities for Uzo-Diribe and the Dawgs. Athletes who possess short-area quickness and also have the strength to set the edge against the run are sought after.

Marquise Lightfoot is the latest prospect to meet those criteria and thus receive an offer from Georgia.

UGASports recently spoke with Lightfoot about his interaction with Uzo-Diribe and the offer from the back-to-back national champions.