Marlin Dean commits to Georgia
Marlin Dean announced his top 10 Thursday via Twitter in a Georgia uniform. What did that mean? Well, the UGA logo was not in the top 10, so he dropping a hint that he was a Bulldog.
Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot-6, 260 pound lineman out of Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County announced publicly that he is committed to Georgia.
He actually told the coaches in Athens during a visit earlier this week.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I knew it was Georgia last week," said Dean. "I saw how interested, how they helped me out academically and I saw they really cared about me. They want the best for me outside football.
"I told Georgia when they played Florida in basketball Wednesday. I talked to coach Scott and coach Smart.
"I had my decision before I got there. I told them that it felt like home and they were excited. I told them I was ready to commit and I knew where I wanted to go.
"I have been thinking about it for a while. When they first offered, I looked outside at other schools to compare them and Georgia kept coming up on top. I know Georgia is the best fit.
"Coach Scott is like another father-figure to me. He is real with me. He is tough on me. I like who he is, how he coaches and he will make me better. I like how he works and develops his players.
"I feel like Athens is a family environment. They kept is straight forward, they do not sugar-coat anything, they are going to push me and it is like a family. They care about me and I know that.
"I was ready to announce it today. My parents like it, I like it, and I have known where I wanted to go. Georgia has shown they are committed to me, how they want to push me to go further in football and I love that.
"It is a relief to commit to Georgia. It is very exciting."
RIVALS REACTION
Penn State and Tennessee finished second and third, but this race really wasn't too close. Georgia has been in the driver's seat for over a month, and after a couple of visits to Athens, Dean couldn't hold off on his commitment. He is a versatile lineman that Georgia really likes at defensive end. Dean has a big body with athleticism and a lot of upside. His bond with Tray Scott played a big role in his decision.
RESPECT MY DECISION❤️🖤 #ATD #GoDogs @GeorgiaFootball @CoachSchuUGA @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports pic.twitter.com/B58DV9LypT— Marlin Dean (@MarlinDean5) March 6, 2020