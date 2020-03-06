He actually told the coaches in Athens during a visit earlier this week.

Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot-6, 260 pound lineman out of Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County announced publicly that he is committed to Georgia.

Marlin Dean announced his top 10 Thursday via Twitter in a Georgia uniform. What did that mean? Well, the UGA logo was not in the top 10, so he dropping a hint that he was a Bulldog.

"I knew it was Georgia last week," said Dean. "I saw how interested, how they helped me out academically and I saw they really cared about me. They want the best for me outside football.

"I told Georgia when they played Florida in basketball Wednesday. I talked to coach Scott and coach Smart.

"I had my decision before I got there. I told them that it felt like home and they were excited. I told them I was ready to commit and I knew where I wanted to go.

"I have been thinking about it for a while. When they first offered, I looked outside at other schools to compare them and Georgia kept coming up on top. I know Georgia is the best fit.

"Coach Scott is like another father-figure to me. He is real with me. He is tough on me. I like who he is, how he coaches and he will make me better. I like how he works and develops his players.

"I feel like Athens is a family environment. They kept is straight forward, they do not sugar-coat anything, they are going to push me and it is like a family. They care about me and I know that.

"I was ready to announce it today. My parents like it, I like it, and I have known where I wanted to go. Georgia has shown they are committed to me, how they want to push me to go further in football and I love that.

"It is a relief to commit to Georgia. It is very exciting."