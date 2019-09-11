Mark Webb goes from receiver to leading tackler
When junior defensive back Mark Webb arrived at the University of Georgia, he was a wide receiver. His transition to defensive back hasn’t been a seamless one, but it's been worth it.
Webb is Georgia’s leading tackler after the first two games of the season. He registered seven tackles in the season opener against Vanderbilt and six tackles, all solo, against Murray State in week two. In 14 games played last season, Webb recorded 14 total tackles. In two games so far this year, he already has 13.
The junior defensive back is also responsible for the Bulldogs’ only forced fumble this season. Early in the second quarter against the Racers, Webb put his helmet on the football to force it loose, and fellow defensive back J.R. Reed returned it for a touchdown. The play came after Webb had a blown coverage that resulted in a Murray State touchdown. When asked about the hit that jarred the ball loose, Webb said, “I needed that badly. I definitely needed that hit.”
Judging by the hit that Webb planted on the Murray State running back, you wouldn’t think of him as a player who learned the skill just two years ago.
“Coming to play at Georgia, it’s tackling. You come over and you might not be such a tackler. You might be a finesse corner and you just want to guard people. You might think it’s all about interceptions. The first thing you’re going to do is tackle.”
Webb credits the struggles he endured early in the transition for the tackling prowess he now possesses. When asked if he enjoys the contact, Webb didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“I do like to hit people,” said Webb. “It’s funny. My first hit was, well the first time I got ran over, was against (Elijah) Holyfield on the sideline. I still made the tackle. I grabbed his foot. The second play was Charlie Woerner and my shoulder went numb. It was like my initiation to defense.”
Head coach Kirby Smart complimented many of the attributes that the defensive back possesses but pointed to one in particular that he admires.
“He’s bright, he’s tough, he’s fast, he covers well and he’s a guy who continues to improve,” said Smart. “He’s a guy who still has a lot of upside because he didn’t play defensive back his whole life. He’s still growing at the position and his redeeming quality is that he likes to tackle. In a day and age when guys don’t like to tackle and hit, he does, and plays with really good toughness.”
Smart continued on to note some aspects of his game that could improve.
“From playing the ball in the air to recognizing formations, understanding leverages, where our coverages are, where his help is, those kinds of things,” said Smart. “The simplest thing to do is go play man and he started out doing just that because it doesn’t take as much to do that, but then you start talking about combination coverages, zone defenses, understanding what offenses are trying to do to you, he just didn’t have an awareness of that that he has now, but he’s grown into it where the first couple of years that was a struggle.”
Webb’s defensive outburst through the first two games of the season is no surprise to his teammates or coaches, who credit his breakout to his athleticism and attitude. Smart also mentioned Webb’s practice habits as a key contributor to his success.
“Mark practices really physical,” said Smart. “You love the way he hits people and strikes blockers, that’s what dislodged the ball to cause a fumble, was his physicality.”
Senior defensive end David Marshall says Webb is finally finding his comfort zone within the defense.
“He has handled things pretty good,” Marshall said. “Coming up as a wide receiver and transitioning to defense, he is definitely getting more comfortable playing defense. He plays a little more and executes what he needs to do on the defensive end. It’s all coming together for him.”