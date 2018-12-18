CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Tyrique Stevenson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

THE SITUATION

Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting South Florida in recent years, and Stevenson is the latest major target identified by the Dawgs. Over the summer, it looked like Georgia was on the edge of landing his commitment, but Stevenson elected to take some more time, opening the door for Miami to give it another push. He has visited both schools officially, with Miami getting the last crack at him. Will he stay home or head north to Athens? We asked our local experts to weigh in, and Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney to issue a verdict.

GEORGIA

“Georgia has been firmly entrenched with Stevenson since early in the year, and there were even rumors for a time near the end of summer that he might pull the trigger on a decision to be a Bulldog early. That time came and went, but the relationship never faded. This has seemed like a battle of head versus heart for him since the onset. In Georgia, Stevenson has implied that he sees strong coaching, a chance to develop - and most importantly - a fresh start for his life. Miami is home, though, and that's where the family resides. His mother's comments about encouraging him to look beyond home are what makes me feel like Georgia will be the landing spot in the end, because normally, what Mama wants, Mama gets.” - Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

MIAMI

“On the surface, choosing to go to Miami is a no-brainer for Stevenson. Miami badly needs impact players for the next incarnation of its defense. Stevenson has a great relationship with new co-coordinator Ephram Banda. Stevenson has several friends on the Miami team and spends a lot of spare time on the Miami campus. He Is very close to his mom and siblings and could remain close to home. So why is this a tough decision? Georgia got in the game early and has done a good job building a bond, also. This one can go either way.” - Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com

THE VERDICT