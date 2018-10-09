THE SITUATION

Cine knows where he is going and, with his commitment set to come in the next 24 hours, all five of his finalists are still jockeying for position.

He has taken all five official visits but only Georgia’s and Florida’s official visits occurred during the season. Michigan, Penn State, and Texas got Cine for official visits in the offseason. Cine has meticulously combed through these finalists to see where he fits best. Potential for success on the field, scheme, and opportunities off the field were all factors in his decision.

Rumors that Cine will choose Georgia persist, but we asked our team of experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

FLORIDA

Cine, who spent a part of his upbringing in Fort Lauderdale, says the Gators are now ‘making things tough’ after he took an official visit to Dan Mullen's program this past weekend. Recruits couldn't have picked a better Florida game to attend than against LSU, and Cine says the hair-raising atmosphere certainly grasped his attention in a hurry, calling it ‘crazy, wild.’ UF has been on the hunt for its blue-chip safety for the class and envision Cine hitting the field from the get-go, especially if Chauncey Gardner opts for the NFL. “There is obviously some familiarity there after living in the state of Florida at one point, but Cine says Saturday's atmosphere inside the Swamp and having the opportunity to play early highlight his interest in UF. Georgia has been considered as the front-runner behind the scenes, but the Gators are making things interesting with his decision roughly 24 hours away.” – Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

GEORGIA

“The talk of Cine to Georgia really seemed to take off around the middle of the summer, and he’s been no stranger to Athens since. His official visit earned strong reviews, and he likes how the Bulldogs play at the position. There may be clearer paths to playing time elsewhere, but that doesn’t seem like something Cine is particularly worries about. Coaching staff is a concern, however, and he seems to trust Georgia’s.” – Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

MICHIGAN

“Cine checked out Michigan earlier this summer and was supposed to return a couple weeks ago, but when those plans fell through, so did U-M’s chances of landing him. His interesting background of being from Florida and Massachusetts and now playing in Texas has created an interesting dynamic in his recruitment and, while Michigan hung in there, he’s likely headed elsewhere.” – Brandon Brown, TheWolverine.com

PENN STATE

“Penn State was the team to beat early in Cine’s recruitment, but it became much harder for the Nittany Lions when he decided to transfer to Trinity Christian in Texas. Cine has been to State College more than any other school, but his last visit was in June. Since then, he’s been to Georgia twice. That's where I expect him to end up.” – Ryan Snyder, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com

TEXAS

“Cine has taken multiple visits to Texas, both unofficial and official, and has really enjoyed it every time. He told me after his most recent visit, for the Longhorns' win over TCU, that he was extremely impressed with what he saw from Texas on the field and the overall atmosphere. Texas has done a good job of building this relationship and Cine really seems to have hit it off with the UT staff. Texas has definitely put itself within striking distance but Georgia has a lot of momentum it may be tough to beat.” – Jason Suchomel, Orangebloods.com

THE VERDICT