UGASports - Making the Case: James Williams

The feeling on James Williams is that Georgia is the big-time frontrunner and has been for some time, but his final two actually make things much more interesting. It was thought for a long while that Alabama and Clemson would have been the biggest competitors for the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star safety, but Williams put Miami in his final two, which could be something to watch. MORE: Where things stand for top 5 uncommitted DBs





Rated as the second-best safety nationally behind only Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Corey Collier, Williams has been to Georgia double-digit times. He has a great relationship with that coaching staff and is comfortable in Athens. For months, the feeling has been that Georgia is the team to beat, but still there has been no commitment. Miami is hanging in there. It’s the hometown school. Coach Manny Diaz and his staff are certainly not giving up and the Hurricanes have now outlasted Clemson, Alabama and others to get within serious striking distance of landing Williams’ pledge. After all, the American Heritage standout was committed to Miami for more than a year in 2018-19. It’s down to Georgia and Miami for Williams. One of those two teams will land one of the nation’s top players.

The case for Georgia

"For Georgia and Williams, it’s all about familiarity. Despite being based in South Florida, he’s made over 10 trips to Athens during the course of his recruitment, and that’s allowed the Bulldogs to build a strong bond and leave no questions unanswered. The shutdown hasn’t been ideal in that regard, as this may have been the longest stretch Williams hasn’t been on Georgia’s campus in over a year, but the Bulldogs will be banking on the goodwill they’ve built up over time.

"Having a contingent of Miami natives on the roster also doesn’t hurt, as there’s some hometown faces who’ve been providing insight into making the transition to Athens. If we’re relying on the old “follow the visits” adage, there’s plenty of reasons for the Bulldogs to feel confident. - Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

The case for Miami

"Miami discovered almost by accident in the last cycle with Avantae Williams that sometimes it can pay off to just hang in there with a top prospect who appears to be headed elsewhere. I would say the same applies to this year’s recruitment of James Williams.

"He was once committed to Miami, decommitted and has been widely believed to be heading to Georgia. But then he named a final two that included Miami, which is a clear sign that the Canes are still on his mind. Miami will hang in there until the end and see what happens. There is no question about his talent and his capability of making an impact at the hometown school." - Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com

Farrell's verdict