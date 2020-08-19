UGASports - Making the Case: Gunner Stockton

Making the Case: Gunner Stockton
Gunner Stockton is a 2022 four-star quarterback, and the Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County star has already narrowed his choices to Georgia and South Carolina as he prepares for his junior seasion.
In terms of recent winning history, the Bulldogs might be the easy call here, but Stockton also has tremendous connections to the South Carolina program, and that is going to play a significant factor in his decision-making process.
There’s also something else to consider: Georgia’s quarterback room might be too crowded for its own good. Former five-star JT Daniels just transferred to Athens. Dwan Mathis is also on the roster. Five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff is committed in the 2021 class.
That is a whole lot of talent to consider when joining the group, although Stockton has raved about his visits to Georgia, there’s history and tradition that runs deep and the 2022 quarterback has a great relationship with the coaches, including Kirby Smart.
But a lot is pulling him to South Carolina, from coach Will Muschamp to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo to former Gamecocks QB Connor Shaw, who’s now on staff in Columbia.
This will not be an easy call, but it’s probably why Stockton narrowed his list down so early, to review both SEC programs and make a really difficult decision.
*****
*****
THE CASE FOR GEORGIA
“Make no mistake - Georgia has a bit of an uphill battle on its hands with Stockton. Given how much focus the Bulldogs have put on the quarterback room and seeking to create both depth and competition, the 2022 cycle will be an understandably more difficult sell for them. You're asking a prospect to come and possibly compete with Daniels, Mathis and likely Vandagriff.
"Still, Stockton has heavy ties to the program in Athens, and the in-state influence is strong. For the Bulldogs, the key may lie more in what the Gamecocks do or don't do in the 2020 season. If there's a shakeup of staff in Columbia, it likely throws the door wide open for Georgia. Otherwise, it will have to scratch and claw and get creative in the sales pitch in order to lock up Stockton. Still, given the Bulldogs' track record, I wouldn't write off their ability to do so. Easy? No. Doable? Yes.” - Jake Reuse, UGASports.com
*****
*****
THE CASE FOR SOUTH CAROLINA
“Georgia may have the home-field advantage here, but it's South Carolina that leads in the "prior relationships" category. As Stockton has explained, South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo's father, George Bobo, taught Stockton how to throw a football as a kid. Stockton also calls former Gamecock great, quarterback Connor Shaw, now South Carolina's director of student-athlete development, his mentor. And he currently plays high school ball for Shaw's brother, Jaybo.
"Perhaps just as important, Stockton loves Will Muschamp's energy and the way he pushes his team in practice. This appears to be a tight battle, and he's taken visits to both campuses, but those relationships could be the difference-maker in the end for the Gamecocks.” - Wes Mitchell, GamecockCentral.com
*****
FARRELL’S VERDICT
“I have the Gamecocks here in a tight battle. With Vandagriff in the fold and his early and solid relationship with the Gamecocks staff will allow them to win out here. It’s hard to beat the childhood relationship with Bobo and the connections to the Shaws. This should be a huge Gamecocks win.”