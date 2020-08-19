UGASports - Making the Case: Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton is a 2022 four-star quarterback, and the Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County star has already narrowed his choices to Georgia and South Carolina as he prepares for his junior seasion.



In terms of recent winning history, the Bulldogs might be the easy call here, but Stockton also has tremendous connections to the South Carolina program, and that is going to play a significant factor in his decision-making process.

There’s also something else to consider: Georgia’s quarterback room might be too crowded for its own good. Former five-star JT Daniels just transferred to Athens. Dwan Mathis is also on the roster. Five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff is committed in the 2021 class.

That is a whole lot of talent to consider when joining the group, although Stockton has raved about his visits to Georgia, there’s history and tradition that runs deep and the 2022 quarterback has a great relationship with the coaches, including Kirby Smart.

But a lot is pulling him to South Carolina, from coach Will Muschamp to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo to former Gamecocks QB Connor Shaw, who’s now on staff in Columbia.

This will not be an easy call, but it’s probably why Stockton narrowed his list down so early, to review both SEC programs and make a really difficult decision.

RELATED: Why South Carolina is a finalist for Stockton | Stockton discusses Georgia, South Carolina

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Rivals250 | Position



MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker



