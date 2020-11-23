UGASports - Making the Case: Four-star DB Nyland Green

Many of the top 2021 prospects have been committed for some time, but there are some big names still out there that have decisions to make. Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star cornerback Nyland Green is one of those undecided prospects. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where Green might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee.

THE SITUATION

Green is a top-15 prospect in Georgia and a top-150 prospect in the country. His recruitment has been very fluid the last six months. Typically, with prospects like Green, you follow the visits and that will indicate where a prospect stands. That obviously isn't possible in 2020 due to the NCAA's moratorium on in-person recruiting. Green was at Tennessee a few weeks ago on his own to walk around Knoxville, but that is his only visit since he took numerous trips very early in 2020. There could be a shocker, but it looks like a four team race right now and each has been considered the favorite at different times. Green is still planning to make a commitment by the end of November, but early December is not out of the discussion. With a decision coming into focus, we asked our team experts to state the case for programs that they cover and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

AUBURN

“Auburn had some early momentum with Green, even rumored to be the favorite as recently as the summer. Unfortunately for Auburn, that momentum faded. The Tigers appear to be on the outside looking in heading into what is expected to be the final phase of Green's recruitment.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

CLEMSON

“The best case you can make for Clemson winning the Green marathon is … what goes around comes around? Green was set to go public with a commitment in the late spring, but that never materialized. Auburn seized the lead, Georgia then had a second spin as the front-runner, followed by Tennessee trending through its courtship of his twin sister.

"Clemson has worked back into the conversation, and if the Tigers prevail, it will simply be because of the factors that contributed to their lead the first time around have resonated again: The perennial title contenders don’t take volume at corner, continue to churn out early NFL draft picks at the position, and Green would be Clemson’s first and maybe only corner for this class. Odds still favor others, which might account for the Tigers’ best reason for optimism – circumstances change with Green.” — Paul Strelow, TigerIllustrated.com

GEORGIA

“Green is perhaps the hardest read left on Georgia’s board. The Bulldogs certainly have several factors playing in their favor, from proximity to friends already on the team. The familiarity with Athens and opportunity to be a 'hometown hero' are seemingly tough to pass up on, but the Vols have made this really interesting over the last couple months. My gut says Georgia pulls it out as of today, but this one seems to change on a daily basis, so don’t hold me to it.” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

TENNESSEE

“After being on the outside looking in early in the recruiting process, Tennessee has found its way near the top of the list for Green. He has really become close with Derrick Ansley as they have bonded quite well with similar personalities. Tennessee is looking to add more help in the secondary, especially at cornerback. If they are able to add Green to Damarius McGhee then they would have two long corners. It’s an area where Tennessee would like to get better, having struggled in some areas of the secondary this season.” — Austin Price, VolQuest.com

THE VERDICT