THE SITUATION

Clay Webb is a five-star prospect, and while he makes a lot of noise on the field, he tries to stay as quiet as possible off it. Webb has never been one to promote his offers, talk about favorites or even want to discuss his recruitment. He hasn’t even taken one official visit. Webb is just different from the normal recruit. He is a special talent, one that Rivals has very high in its rankings. Webb, the No. 23 prospect in the country, has narrowed his list down to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia. He will commit to one of those in just a few days. Each school has had him on campus numerous times, and each school has sent coaches in to try and close the deal. Now the time has come for him to announce his decision. With that decision coming Monday, Dec. 10, we asked our team of experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

ALABAMA

“Webb has been a very tough recruit to read for several months. Alabama was the clear-cut favorite to land Webb in the spring. He wanted to wait on his decision until December. He wanted to enjoy the recruiting process and take in as many trips as possible. This has been a two-team race for a very long time, between Alabama and Georgia.

"Clemson started to creep in during the fall, but it's Bama or Georgia. He had in-home visits earlier this week with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. There are many on the Georgia side who feel confident Webb will select the Bulldogs. He has built a very close relationship with offensive line coach Sam Pittman. He also has family in Athens.

"Alabama can't be ruled out because of his relationship with offensive line coach Brent Key. It's the strongest/best relationship he has with any coach. Alabama is also an in-state program that has recruited Webb for more than three years. His recruitment is definitely coming down to the wire. It's a lot closer than most believe. He won't surprise me with a decision. It's Alabama or Georgia.” — Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

AUBURN

“Anyone who watched Auburn’s 2018 season could see that the Tigers need help/upgrades at center and the two guard spots. Immediate help. And Webb could provide it. He undoubtedly would have the opportunity to play as a freshman, which might be Auburn’s biggest selling point. Gus Malzahn also has been highly involved in Auburn’s recruitment of Webb. Of the schools recruiting Webb, he has said his best relationship is with Malzahn. Auburn also is getting help from five-star quarterback Bo Nix. Will it be enough? That remains to be seen, but it gives Auburn a chance.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

CLEMSON

“Clemson’s case with Webb was built around it having a culture that is most conducive to his personality and being the right fit. That, and his family’s longstanding relationship with area recruiter Todd Bates serving as the foundation for them having trust in the Tigers. That said, Webb’s familial connections in Athens, Ga., and his relationship with offensive line coach Sam Pittman project to carry greater weight in UGA’s favor.” — Paul Strelow, TigerIllustrated.com

GEORGIA

“Georgia's biggest need in this class may not be interior linemen, but with a special talent like Webb there's always room. The Bulldogs have played host several times, and Sam Pittman has once again worked his magic, charming another top player with his combination of coaching and personality. If the Bulldogs end up being the landing spot, the team will certainly owe a debt to Pittman.

"Family in the Athens area should help the cause, and the fact that they are Georgia fans is even more compelling. Webb is a unique person, so nothing would be a surprise, but this would be a huge win for the Bulldogs, who have been seeking a head-to-head recruiting victory against the Crimson Tide on their home turf.” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

THE VERDICT