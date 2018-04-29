The 2019 class is on the clock and several of the nation’s top players have begun to cut their lists in advance of a commitment announcement. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where four-star linebacker Owen Pappoe might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee. MORE MAKING THE CASE: Kevin Harris | Wayna Morris

THE SITUATION

Pappoe has been a national name ever since he became one of the first prospects in the 2019 class to pick up offers. In fact, he had numerous offers before he even started high school. Alabama was at one time viewed as the favorite, then the momentum shifted to Florida State for a while. Georgia has been there from the beginning. The four-star prospect is set to announce his college choice on May 1, so with a decision coming into focus, we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a final verdict.

AUBURN

“Auburn's case for Pappoe begins and ends with Travis Williams. The Tigers' linebackers coach has been instrumental in Pappoe's recruitment, building a very strong bond with the Rivals100 recruit that has resulted in Auburn being a strong finalist. Williams targeted Pappoe early and the attention appears to have paid off. If any school and coach have a chance to get Pappoe out of and away from Georgia, it's Auburn and Williams.” – Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

GEORGIA

“I am not sure where Pappoe will wind up, but it wasn't that long ago that he named Georgia his leader. Pappoe attends school less than 45 minutes from the Bulldogs' campus in Athens. He has visited Georgia more times than we can remember. The coaching staffs in Athens, first Mark Richt's and then Kirby Smart's, have been recruiting Pappoe since he was in eighth grade. Georgia thinks he is the next Roquan Smith and has pitched him on that idea. It is worth noting that Pappoe is friends with a lot of Georgia players and commits, so that could help. Plus, the fact that Smart had Georgia playing for the national title in the second year of his tenure means the Bulldogs are a much more attractive option than they were a few years ago. All that said, Pappoe's commitment will mean little to the coaches involved as they will continue to recruit him regardless of whose hat he picks.” – Radi Nabulsi, UGASports.com

TENNESSEE

“Tennessee was the early leader for Owen Pappoe … back in 2015! The Grayson (Ga.) standout had a strong relationship with former linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen, but as Pappoe’s recruitment continued to blow up, more and more schools were able to leapfrog the Vols. Pappoe has never been a stranger on Rocky Top, though, visiting Tennessee’s campus multiple times a year since starting high school. He’s close with several members of the new staff, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt and defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer. With offensive tackle and high school teammate Wanya Morris trending to Tennessee, the Vols hope to pull the 11th-hour shocker and land the freakish linebacker.” – Jesse Simonton, VolQuest.com

THE VERDICT