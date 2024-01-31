MOBILE – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint may have been a sleeper going into Saturday’s Senior Bowl (1 p.m., NFL Network), but that notion appears to be changing.

For the second straight day, Rosemy-Jacksaint stood out during workouts for the American squad, perking up the antennas of representatives from the 32 NFL teams in town for the annual event.

“It gives me some confidence, knowing the work that I’ve been putting in. People are starting to notice,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said Wednesday. “I really just came out here trying to get some work in. I’m out here with the best of the best. But it’s been fun. I’m enjoying going through the process.”

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said Rosemy-Jacksaint has done himself proud.

“Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has shown up. He’s doing some good things,” Nagy told UGASports.com. “I talked to him on the field today. He’s going to play a long time in this league. He might be a sleeper right now, but he’s going to play a long time.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint, who measured in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, is one of eight wide receivers on the American squad.

Among them, former Georgia teammate Ladd McConkey, along with Louisville’s Jamari Thrash, Florida State’s Johnny Wilson, and South Carolina’s Xavier Legett.

“It’s very competitive,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “All these guys are the best players on their teams. The first thing they (coaches) ask you is if you want to get better. We’re all out there grinding and competing to get better.”