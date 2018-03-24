Sam Madden's playing days are over, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Saturday.

According to Smart, the offensive lineman is dealing with a medical issue and the school will request a medical redshirt.

"Sam's been dealing with a medical issue and we just feel it's in his best interest from a medical standpoint for him to no longer play football," Smart said. "His health and safety is our greatest concern so we're applying for a medical exemption. He will continue to be with the team, work with the team, whether it's in the weight room, video staff. He'll help us in other ways. He's done a tremendous job since being here but we're moving forward that way."

Smart initially said that Madden was still a member of the program when asked about him on Tuesday but changed his tune Saturday.

A 2015 signee, Madden redshirted in the fall of that same year, before serving as a scout team player in each of the past two seasons.

He never got into a game.

Madden signed with Georgia after originally committing to Wisconsin. He was a former 3-star performer according to Rivals.com.

He was not expected to make an impact with the team this fall, but our sources tell us he is working with Georgia's video crew.