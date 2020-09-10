Maason Smith Pt. 2: No. 1 DT goes in-depth on his first trip to Athens
HOUMA, Lousiana - When it comes to discussing the Georgia Bulldogs, Maason Smith is anything but short for words.
The nation's No. 1 defensive tackle admitted he could see himself as a Georgia Bulldog in Part One of our sit-down interview, but there was plenty more to talk about during our meeting, including Smith's first-ever trip to Athens.
"I was taking them 10 times as serious, so I'm probably taking them 100 times as serious now." —
— Maason Smith on how the visit shaped his view of Georgia
