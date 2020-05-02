Maason Smith on his relationship with LSU, Bo Pelini and Korey Foreman
At this point in the recruiting cycle, most LSU fans know who Maason Smith is. They know he's the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country. They know his playing style and potential. They also know he's from Ed Orgeron's neck of the woods.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news