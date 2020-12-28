UGASports - Luke Fickell says UGA “best team” UC has faced since he’s been coach

To begin the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 9 Georgia and No. 8 Cincinnati at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, Bearcat head coach Luke Fickell addressed the media for a 20-minute session. The following are the highpoints from the press conference, especially as pertaining to the Bulldogs:

Essentially from the start, Fickell had high praise for Georgia. He claimed the Bulldogs will be “the best team we have faced and played” since he's been Cincinnati’s head coach (beginning in 2017). Of note, the Bearcats played Ohio State last season when the Buckeyes, who would ultimately reach the College Football Playoffs, were ranked No. 5 in the nation. Also, Fickell faced Michigan in 2017, when the Wolverines were ranked No. 8. That same season, the Bearcats also played No. 11 Central Florida, who won 12 games to finish its regular season undefeated.

“All in all, from what I've told our team, from what I've watched and seen—this is a really, really good [Georgia] football team. I know we have to be at our best and play at our best,” Fickell said.

…Fickell was questionably asked by a Cincinnati writer (considering the length of the press conference) to “give us a detailed scouting report on the Bulldogs' offense and the defense,” whereby the head coach replied jokingly, “they’re good and they’re good.” Fickell did elaborate on what he thought of Georgia’s offense. In his mind, since the Bulldogs had settled in with JT Daniels at quarterback, they appeared a lot better “rhythm-wise.”

“I think you've seen that maturity, you've seen that ability for [the Bulldogs] to mature, develop throughout the season, and kind of settle into who they are as an offense,” Fickell said. “I think they're playing a lot better even here the last three, four games than maybe what you'd seen rhythm-wise early on.”

…When asked specifically about Georgia’s Daniels, Fickell pointed to the luxury of a number of offensive weapons Daniels has as teammates. Plus, the coach didn’t think the Bulldog quarterback had “unleashed all he can do.”