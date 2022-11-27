Brian Kelly is in his first season in the SEC, but he has plenty of familiarity with the opponent he will face in this weekend's SEC Championship Game. Kelly faced Georgia twice as the head coach at Notre Dame, losing to the Bulldogs in 2017 and 2019. While the personnel and coordinators are different, Kelly has at least some idea of what Georgia will throw at his team. Kelly has also known Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the better part of three decades. Monken served as a graduate assistant on Kelly's staff at Grand Valley State in 1989 and 1990. "Wherever he’s been, he’s been successful," Kelly said. "He’s got a great offensive mind. He comes from a family that’s been involved in football, the entire family. He’s been around the game. He just knows the game, whether he’s been in college as a head coach at Southern Mississippi or working in the NFL. He knows the game. He relates well to his players. He’s an outstanding play caller." Here's what else Kelly had to say in his first press conference leading up to this weekend's conference title clash.

Kelly gives take on Texas A&M loss

LSU's playoff hopes were effectively dashed with a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M Saturday night. As simple as it sounds, Kelly said the defeat came down to his team not playing with the same traits they've shown all year. "Playing smart, having a great attention to detail, some of the focus that’s necessary. For some reason, those things weren’t in place," Kelly said. "We have to play with those traits. Yeah, we have talent and our talent has to show as well. The real success of this team has been the ability to rely on traits and talent. Some of those traits were not there for whatever reason." Kelly said the LSU program isn't yet at the point where it can win without displaying those characteristics. That showed in a 15-point loss to an Aggie team that won't be heading to a bowl game. The loss stung for the Tigers after the game. It's a taste Kelly said they won't forget any time soon. "They took it hard after the game," Kelly said. "They care. They really want to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again. We can get beat, but we don’t want to be beat with not bringing our very best."

Confidence, matchup nightmares, and more

Kelly provided his initial thoughts on several aspects of the Bulldog team. He said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is playing with loads of confidence. That shows in the film Kelly has already seen. "He’s in full command of the offense," Kelly said. "That goes to his coaching, his teaching, his preparation, obviously. It’s apparent in watching him how confident he is as the quarterback." Any discussion of the Georgia offense has to include the tight ends, as talented as any position group in the country. In the understatement of the year, Kelly said Darnell Washington is a "large person" that creates mismatches for anyone who guards him. As for Brock Bowers, Kelly is prepared for him to affect the game in a variety of ways. "Coach Monken gets him involved in everything from handoffs, sweeps," Kelly said. "I don’t know if he’s thrown the ball yet but I’m sure he will. He’s just a versatile player. He’s a guy that can break games open." Kelly also complimented the scheme of the Bulldog defense and said they're improving with each passing week. "They do a really good job of when they get you into third down, they’re going to give you a variety of looks," Kelly said. "Obviously (Robert) Beal and (Jalen) Carter, outstanding D-linemen. I think (Jamon) Dumas-Johnson is a Butkus Award finalist; he’s an outstanding player. The back end is young and athletic, really good ball skills. Coach Smart obviously has got his hand on everything that happens in this program, but in particular on defense. You can see that."

Injury update