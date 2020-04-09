This felt like an about-face from Georgia, as the interest from the Bulldogs seemed to have waned toward Carroll in the last couple of months, allowing Florida and South Carolina to surge.

Still, based on Carroll's own comments over the last year, there was little doubt that UGA was his preferred landing spot, and with the approval to commit given, Carroll wasted little time.

In Carroll, the Bulldogs get a versatile athlete with plenty of speed to go the distance on any touch and enough size to dish out as much punishment to defenders as he's going to take. His film also shows him to be a decisive runner with quick acceleration out of the backfield. He self lists a 4.44 40-yard dash.

Following a strong tailback class in 2020 with five-star back Kendall Milton and four-star back Daijun Edwards, the Bulldogs have the ability to be selective in their ball-carriers for 2021. That they are choosing to move forward to Carroll early speaks to how they may have felt about him all along.

Lastly, this keeps the in-state stars coming, with all six of the current UGA commitments hailing from the Peach State in some form or fashion (safety David Daniel is originally from Florida, while Carroll is currently slated to play his second season with IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida).