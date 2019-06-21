BREAKING: Louisiana speedster Corey Wren commits to Georgia
THE SITUATION
Corey Wren has record-setting speed, but he put time and careful consideration into his college decision.
The speedster from John Curtis (La.) Christian School committed to Georgia over Arizona State on Friday in a week-long back-and-forth decision he wrestled with after unofficial visits to both campuses in the past month.
Wren is the first Louisiana prospect to join the Bulldogs' 2020 recruiting class, which entered the day ranked fifth nationally on Rivals. Last year, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton -- a native of New Orleans -- helped Georgia to sign four-star Makiya Tongue. The push in The Boot has continued into this cycle as well.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"We had a discussion around 9 a.m. last night (on Thursday) and my parents and I felt would help me academically and on the field, and it came to Georgia."
"I felt strongly about the program and I'm confident in my decision. A lot of people may not be (confident), but I'm real confident. I want to stand on it. Georgia has been so consistent with me, constantly staying in contact with me. Coach (Cortez) Hankton, the wide receivers coach, he's constantly in contact with me. He can coach everything. He can coach anything. He knows on my film I don't play wide receiver or run routes; he says I can be his project. I can go to Georgia and be developed as a player right now."
"Coach Hankton, he's from New Orleans. Coming out of high school, he didn't garner much attention, and then he went to Texas State. Then he went undrafted and wound up spending time in the NFL. That NFL experience under his wing ... he also trained good wide receivers last year. He had three receivers go to the NFL. His background, he knows what he's doing. His resume says it all and I'm confident in him."
"I made my decision last night, but it came down to Georgia and Arizona State. The coaches in Arizona State, I was real confident in him also, but it came down to Georgia. Georgia just stood out. I leveled out the pros and cons and Georgia won that."
"Georgia is right there. They're on the verge of winning national championships. I want to get them over the hump. I'll do everything in my power to get them over that hump. They're gonna sign two other great receivers and then we'll be right there. I want to go in and compete against other players. Iron sharpens iron and I want to compete every day."
"Y’all haven’t seen anything yet. I’m still learning football. I have a lot more to bring. Georgia is getting a hard worker, a great player and a great man on and off the field, a team player. I'm not selfish and I'm a person who wants to win more than anything, win for my team. I'm from John Curtis and at Curtis, you have a field of athletes -- not just one standout. I play with other outstanding athletes and I'm a team player."
RIVALS REACTION
Wren is a chameleon in the truest sense of the word and it's necessary to point out just how high his ceiling could be on the football field. That includes a ton of untapped potential in the right fit.
At 5-foot-10 and just under 180 pounds, Wren plays the "split-back" role in the infamous John Curtis split-veer offense, which has yielded its 27th state championship last December. That's largely in part to the speed of Wren.
A dual-sport standout, Wren had a bogus spring in which he clocked multiple 10.4-second 100-meter times. That includes his personal best mark of 10.41 at the Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic on March 23, the second-fastest time in that race nationally. It shattered a school record, which became routine for Wren this past spring. And in terms of football jargon, it equates roughly to a 40 time close to 4.3 seconds.
That speed is perfectly evident on Wren's tape. While he plays a version of running back in his high school offense, teams like Georgia love how his speed will translate to a slot receiver role, where he can make plays downfield and in space, as well as in the return game. Wren splits snaps in the backfield but also splits out wide, at times, for Curtis. He has uncanny straight-line speed and is a home-run threat every time he touches the rock. He runs with a ton of twitch and wiggle, which keeps defenders off-balanced. He sees the entire field well and his ability to get to the boundary and also cut is devastating for defenders that want to keep pace.
Wren is a mismatch in the open field, which is what Georgia will try to replicate in its passing game.
Additionally, Wren is a dangerous kickoff and punt returner. He doesn't rack up too many receptions in the split-veer offense, but he may be best suited in catch-and-run situations in space. He's flashed the ability to make catches in traffic and certainly on vertical plays up the seam.