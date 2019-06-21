THE SITUATION

Corey Wren has record-setting speed, but he put time and careful consideration into his college decision. The speedster from John Curtis (La.) Christian School committed to Georgia over Arizona State on Friday in a week-long back-and-forth decision he wrestled with after unofficial visits to both campuses in the past month. Wren is the first Louisiana prospect to join the Bulldogs' 2020 recruiting class, which entered the day ranked fifth nationally on Rivals. Last year, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton -- a native of New Orleans -- helped Georgia to sign four-star Makiya Tongue. The push in The Boot has continued into this cycle as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"We had a discussion around 9 a.m. last night (on Thursday) and my parents and I felt would help me academically and on the field, and it came to Georgia." "I felt strongly about the program and I'm confident in my decision. A lot of people may not be (confident), but I'm real confident. I want to stand on it. Georgia has been so consistent with me, constantly staying in contact with me. Coach (Cortez) Hankton, the wide receivers coach, he's constantly in contact with me. He can coach everything. He can coach anything. He knows on my film I don't play wide receiver or run routes; he says I can be his project. I can go to Georgia and be developed as a player right now." "Coach Hankton, he's from New Orleans. Coming out of high school, he didn't garner much attention, and then he went to Texas State. Then he went undrafted and wound up spending time in the NFL. That NFL experience under his wing ... he also trained good wide receivers last year. He had three receivers go to the NFL. His background, he knows what he's doing. His resume says it all and I'm confident in him." "I made my decision last night, but it came down to Georgia and Arizona State. The coaches in Arizona State, I was real confident in him also, but it came down to Georgia. Georgia just stood out. I leveled out the pros and cons and Georgia won that." "Georgia is right there. They're on the verge of winning national championships. I want to get them over the hump. I'll do everything in my power to get them over that hump. They're gonna sign two other great receivers and then we'll be right there. I want to go in and compete against other players. Iron sharpens iron and I want to compete every day." "Y’all haven’t seen anything yet. I’m still learning football. I have a lot more to bring. Georgia is getting a hard worker, a great player and a great man on and off the field, a team player. I'm not selfish and I'm a person who wants to win more than anything, win for my team. I'm from John Curtis and at Curtis, you have a field of athletes -- not just one standout. I play with other outstanding athletes and I'm a team player."

