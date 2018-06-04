Georgia’s hopes of an easy afternoon came to a disappointing end after Duke scored three times in the seventh to beat the Bulldogs 8-5 Monday, forcing a second and deciding game in the championships of the Athens Regional.

Action for the title game was to get underway at 5:15 p.m.

Georgia certainly had its chances in its initial game with Duke.

The Bulldogs led 4-1 in the second and 5-3 after four, until the Blue Devils tied the game with single runs in the fifth and sixth before taking control with their three-run seventh.

Duke, which has scored 38 runs over its last 20 innings in the Athens Regional, outhit the Bulldogs 11-8.

Runs came early and often, at least to start.

Duke got on the board first, scratching out a run against Emerson Hancock in the first before the Bulldogs, the visitor in Monday’s game, bounced right back in the top of the second, scoring four times. The big hit was a two-run single by Tucker Bradley for a 4-1 lead.

The Blue Devils tacked on two more in the inning’s bottom half, but back came the Bulldogs, with Bradley driving in his third on with a line single to right-center for a 5-3 advantage.

To their credit, Hancock and Duke reliever Graeme Stinson, who took over for starter Bill Chillari in the second, settled down after that.

Stinson gave up just one run over the next four innings, and Hancock two over the next three, the latter tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth on a double by Jimmy Herron off Will Proctor.

Unfortunately for Georgia, that was just the beginning.

In the seventh, the Blue Devils took the lead with a pair of home runs, one by Griffin Conine off Adam Goodman (0-1), and one two batters later by Kennie Taylor off Ryan Webb, that landed just over the outstretched glove of Bradley in right-center field.

That’s all the support that Blue Devil closer Jack Labosky (3-0) would need as he retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, ultimately getting credit for the win.