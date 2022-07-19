Loss still sits with Crimson Tide

ATLANTA – Georgia fans still relishing the Bulldogs’ national championship no doubt will wallow happily in comments made Tuesday by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson at SEC Media Days.

When asked what it felt like walking off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis the Georgia native was succinct.



“It was a feeling of disappointment and failure,” Anderson said. “Yeah, disappointment and failure.”

However, the game isn’t one the Crimson Tide has tried to forget.

Yes, Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship, but the loss in Indianapolis is what sticks out the most. It’s also one of the Tide’s biggest motivating factors for the upcoming campaign.

“The natty is always going to stick out, but it also sticks out because it’s the last game,” safety Jordan Battle said. “We ended our last game with a loss, so I’m still on that.”

Battle said that’s one of the reasons he went back and watched the game three times in its entirety at different points during the offseason.

“I just wanted to look at it and see what I could have done better, you know, seeing what the team could have done better to win that game,” Battle said. “We just need to work on what we weren’t able to capitalize on in that game, so we don’t do the same thing this year when we see them again, or how can that translate to another game with an offense that’s similar.”

Battle did give props to Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“He’s a great QB. He’s got great poise in the pocket, he trusts his o-line, and he can throw the ball deep. He’s got tremendous confidence in his receivers,” Battle said. “As a vet this year, he’s going to be a great player again. If we do see him again, it’s going to be great competition.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young would like another shot at the Bulldogs, too.

Like Battle, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is using the loss in the national title game as both motivation and a learning tool for future games this fall.

While winning the SEC Championship was nice, Young feels his team’s loss in the national championship taught the Tide a valuable lesson.

“Obviously, things did not go as well for us but there was more to learn from,” he said. “There’s a lot more that you can gain. It definitely wasn’t easy, but after you flip the page, you let it become constructive. All this stuff that we didn’t do as well, you’ve got to watch it and make sure you improve.”