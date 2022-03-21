Looking forward, not back

Sedrick Van Pran was asked last week when he first put Georgia’s national championship behind him and started focusing on the upcoming year.

“When I had to go to class on Wednesday,” Georgia’s junior center told reporters last week.

For Bulldog fans everywhere, it’s been a wonderful ride. Soaking in all that comes with your being a national champion is a feeling that does not quickly subside.

However, for head coach Kirby Smart and his players, the time for relishing last year’s accomplishments is over.

“People are still asking about winning the title, but we’re going to try and win another one. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have. It’s not about defending anything. I feel we take it as a responsibility,” senior linebacker Nolan Smith said. “It’s not about defending anything. It’s about giving your best every day and taking it one day at a time, just like we did last year. We didn’t look ahead, we didn’t look behind.”

Hearing that is no doubt music to Smart’s ears.

“We’ve put that to the side. We're not communicating, talking about that. That's something they'll be able to have the rest of their life,” he said. “We always talk about it here. We've talked about it since we won the SEC. You don't defend a title. You guys want it to be that way, but that's not what we do. We start fresh, just like we did when we lost to Texas in a bowl game. We start completely new.”

Van Pran said he could not agree more.

In fact, the junior said he recently spoke to coaches about possibly having some of the reminders inside the team’s indoor practice facility removed.

It’s all about THIS year, Van Pran said.

“It’s a new season. Nothing’s promised. No one is going to give you anything,” he said. “With me, when we started spring football, it kind of upset me that the national championship thing was still on the field.

I actually spoke to a couple of coaches about it. The mood around the team is that it’s over. It’s been over. For a month and a half now, it’s been done.”

Fellow offensive lineman Warren Ericson said once winter workouts began, it’s been back to the grindstone.

“We’re everything we did before and more. Coach Smart, Coach (Scott) Sinclair, they’ve really honed into that,” Ericson said. “We’re just working as hard as we can to get back to the top.”

To do that, Smart he and his team are following the same script it did this time a season ago.

“What's different about the off-season conditioning program than it has been in the past? Not a whole lot. We're doing the same things we do to build up to the point we went to last year,” Smart said. “We certainly have different faces and different people in places. I think they're right where they need to be. They're not way behind schedule, not way ahead of schedule. We have holes to fill, just like we do every year.”

According to Smart, that’s got to be the main focus.

“We're certainly not deep enough at several positions, but I'm not here to cry about it. I'm here to solve it and figure it out and get the best guys. That's what you do as a coach, right? You coach the players. So that movement for us has been long past. I think that will be the play and the talk of the media for last year, but not us,” Smart said. “We're really worried about creating an identity for this team. We're in the identity phase. Spring practice is let's figure who are we. Let's figure out who we are by how we practice. I think we'll see that over the next 15 practices.’’