Georgia fans have known Caleb Downs' name for a long time now.

The Bulldogs offered Downs nearly four years ago in the spring of 2020. In the summer of 2022, Downs committed to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State, and many of the nation's other top programs.

Now Downs is back on the market. Reports surfaced Wednesday that Downs is planning to enter the transfer portal. With that in mind, UGASports hops into the time machine to see what Downs said in the past about Georgia, Kirby Smart, and the Bulldog program.