Georgia's offensive line class is beginning to take shape.

After Tuesday's commitment from Marcus Harrison, the Bulldogs now have two commits pledged to the offensive line group. Harrison joins Malachi Toliver as big men committed to Georgia.

But there's still plenty of work to be done. Stacy Searels wants five linemen in this class, leaving three spots up for grabs. Here's a look at the targets remaining for Georgia and where the Bulldogs stand.