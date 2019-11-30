ATLANTA – When Georgia began practice early last August, the Bulldogs did so with one goal in mind: win the SEC Championship and get back to the College Football Playoffs for the second time in three years.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET next Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs (11-1) will get their chance, when they face LSU (11-0).

“I’m excited. You earn the opportunity to play in this game. People will talk about a lot of games outside this, and this being a de facto play-in game and all these different things. The SEC Championship is the greatest environment, maybe in all of football,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You can say the Super Bowl and all of this, but there's no greater passion for a game than any place in the country, when you talk about LSU and the University of Georgia.”

The Tigers will offer the most dangerous offense Georgia’s touted defense has played this year.

Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Joe Burrows, LSU boasts both the nation’s No. 2 team in total offense (561 yards) and points (48.5) heading into their game Saturday night against Texas A&M.

Coming into their game against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs ranked second in total defense (267.7 yards) and were tied with Clemson in scoring defense, allowing just 10.7 points per game.

“They throw the ball really well; they’ve got one of the best backs I’ve seen on TV, when he gets out there and breaks things open. The backs and receivers from last year, we played them,” Smart said. “The quarterback is incredible. He was that way last year. People don’t give him enough credit for the athlete he is. He’s a great basketball player; he does good things. They’ve got good football players. Guess what, so does everybody else in the SEC.”

Georgia fell to LSU last year in Baton Rouge, 36-16.

This time, the stakes will be much higher.

With a win, the Bulldogs will earn their second trip in three years to the College Football Playoffs. Lose, and it’s expected that Georgia will wind up in either the Sugar or Orange Bowl. The outcome of Saturday’s Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will decide the issue.

While Georgia’s defense continues to perform as one of the best in college football, the Bulldogs’ offense remains a bit of a concern.

Saturday’s 52-point effort marked the first time since Week 5 against Tennessee that the Bulldogs scored more than 27 points in a game.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has also had his ups and downs, having failed to complete more than 50 percent of his passes in his last four games.

In three career games at Mercedes-Benz, Fromm has completed 57 of 93 passes for 716 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, with both picks coming against Alabama in the 2017 national championship.

"I think our offense has gotten better. I think they continue to improve. They work really hard. We're nowhere near where we need to be. But we've got good special teams, we've got a really good defense,” Smart said. “We've got an offense that has some really good football players that maybe hasn't clicked on all cylinders, but they continue to work.”

If the Bulldogs want to make it back to the playoffs, the time to click is now.

“We’ll be ready,” Fromm said. “We know there’s still work we need to do. But we’ll be ready.”

Smart was asked if there was anything to be learned from his team’s previous three trips playing in Mercedes-Benz.

“I don’t know if anything can be learned from those, this is a different year. They’re all different, I guess we’ve played a different opponent each time, but we’ll prepare for these guys like we do anybody else,” Smart said. “We’ll go through our normal week, you guys will make a bigger deal out of it, and we’ll prepare the same way we always to do, put the best plan together we can, and go throw our team out there.”