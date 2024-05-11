COLUMBIA, S.C. – Logan Jordan hasn’t had much playing time recently. But Saturday at South Carolina, the Campbell transfer made his presence felt. Big time.

Jordan stepped to the plate against reliever Connor McCreery with the game tied in the eighth inning. On the second pitch, he launched a grand slam to left center, stamping No. 12 Georgia’s 14-6 comeback win and sweeping the series from the 14th-ranked Gamecocks.

“All I wanted to do was get a good at-bat, get on base any way I could,” Jordan said. “He threw me a slider; I took it. I knew a fastball was coming, so I just sat on it and he threw it right in the zone.”

Georgia’s dugout exploded as did the team's entire bullpen, which served as the landing spot for what was one of four Bulldog homers on the day.

“I talk to our guys consistently about being ready for their opportunity. When you get it, you’ve got to be ready,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “The crazy thing is, I see Logan in the gym every morning, keeping his body ready, keeping his mind ready. He’s had really, really good BPs. I just looked at Coach (Will) Coggin and told him if this guy leaves the ball over the middle of the plate, he’s going to hit it in the seats. We got our pitch, he got his swing off, and, hey, you can’t say how much mental toughness it takes for that kid to do that.”

The victory pushes Georgia’s record to 38-12 overall, and 16-11 in the SEC heading into next week’s final series against Florida.

“Every win matters, and it’s one at a time,” senior Corey Collins said. “It’s a huge sweep, but we’ve got three more coming up to end the regular season. We’re just taking it one at a time.”

Jordan’s slam, the 11th of the year for the Bulldogs, was one of four home runs hit by the Bulldogs.

Tre Phelps, Slate Alford, and Collins also went deep, the latter’s coming in the top of the ninth inning for Georgia. The Bulldogs scored 10 runs over the final two innings to win the game.

Georgia trailed by margins of 4-1 and 6-4 before exploding back for its eighth-straight win, seventh in a row in conference play.

“I’ve told people, you look at our road schedule–No. 3 Kentucky, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 1 Tennessee, No. whatever-they-are Mississippi State,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t get much better than what we’ve been playing on the road. But I just kept challenging our guys, we’ve just got to come in and play our style of baseball.”