Logan Jordan's slam carries Bulldogs to impressive sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Logan Jordan hasn’t had much playing time recently. But Saturday at South Carolina, the Campbell transfer made his presence felt. Big time.
Jordan stepped to the plate against reliever Connor McCreery with the game tied in the eighth inning. On the second pitch, he launched a grand slam to left center, stamping No. 12 Georgia’s 14-6 comeback win and sweeping the series from the 14th-ranked Gamecocks.
“All I wanted to do was get a good at-bat, get on base any way I could,” Jordan said. “He threw me a slider; I took it. I knew a fastball was coming, so I just sat on it and he threw it right in the zone.”
Georgia’s dugout exploded as did the team's entire bullpen, which served as the landing spot for what was one of four Bulldog homers on the day.
“I talk to our guys consistently about being ready for their opportunity. When you get it, you’ve got to be ready,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “The crazy thing is, I see Logan in the gym every morning, keeping his body ready, keeping his mind ready. He’s had really, really good BPs. I just looked at Coach (Will) Coggin and told him if this guy leaves the ball over the middle of the plate, he’s going to hit it in the seats. We got our pitch, he got his swing off, and, hey, you can’t say how much mental toughness it takes for that kid to do that.”
The victory pushes Georgia’s record to 38-12 overall, and 16-11 in the SEC heading into next week’s final series against Florida.
“Every win matters, and it’s one at a time,” senior Corey Collins said. “It’s a huge sweep, but we’ve got three more coming up to end the regular season. We’re just taking it one at a time.”
Jordan’s slam, the 11th of the year for the Bulldogs, was one of four home runs hit by the Bulldogs.
Tre Phelps, Slate Alford, and Collins also went deep, the latter’s coming in the top of the ninth inning for Georgia. The Bulldogs scored 10 runs over the final two innings to win the game.
Georgia trailed by margins of 4-1 and 6-4 before exploding back for its eighth-straight win, seventh in a row in conference play.
“I’ve told people, you look at our road schedule–No. 3 Kentucky, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 1 Tennessee, No. whatever-they-are Mississippi State,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t get much better than what we’ve been playing on the road. But I just kept challenging our guys, we’ve just got to come in and play our style of baseball.”
Phelps continued his excellent work at the plate.
A solo home run in the second inning, Phelps’ fourth of the series, gave Georgia an early lead before a couple of third-inning errors cost the Bulldogs their advantage.
Back-to-back throwing errors by Alford (his second of the day) and Kolby Branch came during a four-run burst by the Gamecocks in the third inning off Bulldog starter Zach Harris. Harris was replaced by Daniel Padysak with two out in the fourth.
Georgia would eventually tie the game, first drawing within one on a two-run homer by Alford in the sixth before Corey Collins tied the game on an RBI single.
However, the Bulldogs could not take the lead.
Charlie Condon was walked intentionally to load the bases with one out. But then reliever Chris Veach struck out Dylan Goldstein before Alford hit a slow roller to second ending the inning.
The Gamecocks quickly regained the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, a pair of leadoff singles off Padysak brought Josh Roberge into the game. He was greeted rudely by Ethan Petry, who doubled on the first pitch off the top of the wall in left-center. This gave South Carolina a 6-4 advantage before the Bulldogs rallied back with six runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth to win going away.
Collins (2-for-4, four RBI), Alford (2-for-5, two RBI), Phelps (2-for-4, one RBI) and Branch (2-for-5, one RBI) each had two hits for Georgia, which pounded out 12 hits, a combined seven going for extra bases and home runs.
Roberge earned the win after allowing just four hits in three innings.
Georgia returns to action Thursday for the first of three against Florida.