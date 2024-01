The 2024 All-American Bowl will have a distinctly Georgia feel to it.

The Bulldogs will have seven 2024 signees participating in today's game. Kickoff is at 1:00 Eastern and the game will be televised on NBC.

The roster is as follows:

WEST

RB Nate Frazier - 1

EAST

RB Chauncey Bowens - 14

WR Nitro Tuggle - 8

OL Nyier Daniels - 79

DL Jordan Thomas - 99

DL Justin Greene - 95

DB KJ Bolden - 1

UGASports is keeping up with all the signees as they take the field against some of the nation's best this afternoon.

CHECK OUT THE UGASPORTS ALL-AMERICAN BOWL LIVE THREAD HERE