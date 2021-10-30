Live from TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's game day as top-ranked Georgia gets ready to take on arch-rival Florida in another huge SEC game.

The Bulldogs come in as the nation's top-defensive team, with teams scoring just 46 points against Kirby Smart's squad all year.

Stetson Bennett is expected to get the start for Georgia (7-0, 5-0), with Anthony Richardson getting the call for the Gators (4-3, 2-3).

The Bulldogs can wrap up the SEC East and a trip to the SEC Championship with a win over Florida and a Kentucky loss to Mississippi State tonight in Starkville.



Be sure to stay with UGASports throughout the day, including our live pre-game thread.

