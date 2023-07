NASHVILLE - For many, SEC Media Days is the unofficial start of the college football season.

Today, the media will hear from LSU coach Brian Kelly, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart will take center stage.

As usual, UGASports is here to bring you all the coverage, including our snapshot reactions in the live thread you see here.