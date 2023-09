It's Game Day as top-ranked Georgia opens SEC play by hosting South Carolina.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

The Bulldogs have won 19 regular season conference games in a row. A victory today would also be Georgia's 20th in a row.

Before kickoff, however, we'll have plenty of pregame notes that you can keep up with in today's running thread. Click here for all the info.