in other news
Matchup breakdown: UGA vs Clemson
We take a closer look at the opening game between Georgia and Clemson using PFF ratings from the 2023 season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Expect the unexpected
Kirby Smart believes in expecting the unexpected in Saturday's matchup with Clemson.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Clemson
Inside, we kick off our Opposition Research series by checking in with friend Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.
Keep an eye on Cash Jones
With questions over the availability of Trevor Etienne for Saturday's game, could Cash Jones plan an integral role?
Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman and a corner's confidence
Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman is already showing the confidence of a top cornerback as seen last week.
in other news
Matchup breakdown: UGA vs Clemson
We take a closer look at the opening game between Georgia and Clemson using PFF ratings from the 2023 season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Expect the unexpected
Kirby Smart believes in expecting the unexpected in Saturday's matchup with Clemson.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Clemson
Inside, we kick off our Opposition Research series by checking in with friend Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.
ATLANTA - It's time for the season-opener as No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 kick off their respective seasons in the Aflac Kickoff Game.
As usual, UGASports is here in force and will have complete coverage throughout the day.
Be sure to check our pregame note thread often leading up to kickoff to stay informed.