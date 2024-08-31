Advertisement

Matchup breakdown: UGA vs Clemson

Matchup breakdown: UGA vs Clemson

We take a closer look at the opening game between Georgia and Clemson using PFF ratings from the 2023 season.

 • Trent Smallwood
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Expect the unexpected

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Expect the unexpected

Kirby Smart believes in expecting the unexpected in Saturday's matchup with Clemson.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Clemson

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Clemson

Inside, we kick off our Opposition Research series by checking in with friend Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.

 • Anthony Dasher
Keep an eye on Cash Jones

Keep an eye on Cash Jones

With questions over the availability of Trevor Etienne for Saturday's game, could Cash Jones plan an integral role?

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman and a corner's confidence

Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman and a corner's confidence

Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman is already showing the confidence of a top cornerback as seen last week.

 • Jed May

Aug 31, 2024
Live from Mercedes-Benz
Anthony Dasher
ATLANTA - It's time for the season-opener as No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 kick off their respective seasons in the Aflac Kickoff Game.

As usual, UGASports is here in force and will have complete coverage throughout the day.

Be sure to check our pregame note thread often leading up to kickoff to stay informed.

